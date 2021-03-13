Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 386.3%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a growth of 386.3% from the February 11th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

