Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Grows By 318.3%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 318.3% from the February 11th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

