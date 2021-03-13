Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Drops By 76.0%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the February 11th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 82,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

