Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Decreases By 80.1%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the February 11th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Meliá Hotels International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

