Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Rises By 318.5%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the February 11th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,415.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

