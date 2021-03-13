Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expands By 169.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 169.5% from the February 11th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $38.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

