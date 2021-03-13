Short Interest in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Drops By 64.2%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OEG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of OEG stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

