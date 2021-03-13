Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Decreases By 64.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the February 11th total of 864,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHIO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.