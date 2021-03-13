Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases By 184.4%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the February 11th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

Shares of PFN stock remained flat at $$10.26 on Friday. 229,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,043. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

