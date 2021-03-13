Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Expands By 300.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Marcus Frampton bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,892.90. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Scientific Industries stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.