Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Rises By 235.2%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the February 11th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.08. 75,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

