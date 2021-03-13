Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Grows By 161.9%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 14,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,877. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TMVWY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.