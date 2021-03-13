Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Decreases By 70.7%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 11th total of 481,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,023,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities raised their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Beacon Securities increased their price objective on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TerrAscend stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 549,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,992. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

