Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Decreases By 50.9%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Warren Olsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

