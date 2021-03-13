Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Expands By 192.3%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

