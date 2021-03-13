Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Rises By 81.8%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

