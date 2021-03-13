Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Declines By 83.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TKHVY remained flat at $$20.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

