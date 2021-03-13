Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,913.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

