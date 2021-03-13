SIBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $3,101.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.22 or 0.03127444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.00366543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $599.30 or 0.00978108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00386032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00354928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00252058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022620 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,036,380 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

