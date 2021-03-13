Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.54. 1,339,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,237,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.