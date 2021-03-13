Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in DraftKings by 297.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

