Signaturefd LLC Buys 231 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

