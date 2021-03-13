Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.