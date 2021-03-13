Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.