Signaturefd LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.13 million. Analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

EV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

