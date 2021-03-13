Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

