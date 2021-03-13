Signaturefd LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,234,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PLTR stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

