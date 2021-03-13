Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lemonade by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115,717 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after acquiring an additional 101,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMND. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $104.54 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $918,472.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,876,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,217,893 shares of company stock valued at $183,224,985.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

