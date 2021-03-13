Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2,739.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.