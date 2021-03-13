Signaturefd LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 45.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,202.4% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

NUGT opened at $54.01 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45.

