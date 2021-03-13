Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,564,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,996 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 745.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

