Signaturefd LLC Sells 263 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cardlytics by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $13,560,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

CDLX stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $975,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,036 shares of company stock worth $10,445,378 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

