Signaturefd LLC Sells 349 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -144.82 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

