Signaturefd LLC Sells 392 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in National Retail Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNN opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $49.79.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

