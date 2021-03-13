Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $582,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,552,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SILK opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after purchasing an additional 487,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 293,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,164,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

