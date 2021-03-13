Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 11th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVFF remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Silverlake Axis has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Silverlake Axis alerts:

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Silverlake Axis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverlake Axis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.