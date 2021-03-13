Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,455. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

