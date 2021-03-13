Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.85 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.