Simple Software Solutions Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $195,716.84 and approximately $30.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027126 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,685,695 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

