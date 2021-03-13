SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SITE. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $179.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,865 shares of company stock worth $5,389,303. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 611.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

