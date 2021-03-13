Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.62% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

