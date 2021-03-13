Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SYTAW opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

