Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,025 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

NYSE ALB opened at $157.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.