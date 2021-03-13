Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

