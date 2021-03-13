Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 86,033 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 80,586 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 241,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.57 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.