Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $357.30. 4,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.51 and a 200-day moving average of $387.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

