Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. 15,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

