Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 94,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $2,618,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

HTLD stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

