Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,824 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,839 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.28% of 3D Systems worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

