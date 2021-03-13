Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,518 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

HBAN opened at $16.70 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.